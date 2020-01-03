Column: Time for a new focus in 2020

Cheerio 2019! How did that happen? How are we already saying goodbye to 2019 – and with it goodbye to the end of a decade?

Call me old, but I’m going to say it – time is flying by far too fast these days.

Now, I’m sure I’m not alone in finding myself in the position I always seem to find myself in at this time of year – swithering over the new year’s resolutions.

Like so many, I’ve set myself goals each January, yet I’m lucky if by the end of the month I’ve stuck to said aims. More often than not, temptation – and laziness – has got the better of me.

Admit it, at some time in our lives, we’ve all had the good intentions of eating better, getting more exercise, drinking less alcohol when January 1 comes around.

It amazes me that some people actually have the will power to keep it going, although does anyone seriously manage to keep it up for the entire year?

I always start off fairly well, doing what I say I will, but then something happens and I start saying “tomorrow” or “next week”.

Then before I know it, the good intentions have disappeared and I’m back to my old bad habits and there’s little motivation for me to try and kick start the healthier lifestyle again.

However, this year I’m adopting a different tact.

Yes, I’ll make a resolution, but I think – well, hope – it’s one that I can definitely stick to.

All too often these days in the news and among friends, colleagues and people we know, we hear about other people’s lives being cut short too soon, whether it be as a result of ill health, cancer or a tragic accident.

When you take the time to think about it and realise your time could be up any day, it makes you acutely aware that life is too short.

Way too short for many things.

So this year, it’s time to make a resolution that’s a little bit different –yes, in order to give myself the best chance of living longer I will try to eat healthier and exercise more.

But that’s not my only focus for my 2020 new year’s resolution.

I’m going to ensure that I spend time making the most of the days I have left on this planet.

It’s all very well doing what you can to try and stay fit and healthy, but when your time is up, it’s up and by that then there will be nothing I can do about it.

As they say, don’t put off until tomorrow what you could do today.

Live each day as if it’s your last and live for the moment.

In 2020 (and beyond) I plan to live life to the full, or at least as close to the full as I can, and spend time doing things that matter.

For me it’s about spending time with family, friends and loved ones, making many happy memories.

You never know what’s ahead of you and what fate has in store.

But I’m sure many would agree that life is short.

So as we head into the new year and the new decade I’d encourage you all to look ahead and consider joining me in my resolution with a difference, to live for the moment and live each day as if it’s your last.

Let’s all make the most of the time we have left ahead of us.