Comment: How a town centre can work hard for the benefit of all.

Life is local is the mantra of every weekly newspaper – and the town its serves.

What happens on the doorsteps in your community matters more than anything else.

The same goes for the businesses who fill our town centre shops and offices.

They employ local people, they serve local people.

The migration to online shopping has changed how we spend, and, more crucially, where we spend it, and our town centres all have to find new ways of staying relevant, let alone vibrant.

And they must. A town without a town centre has a hollow core.

Burntisland has demonstrated more than most how it is possible to create a High Street that is busy, popular and successful.

By working together, traders have delivered benefits for all.

It is encouraging to see the town lead once more with its Fiver Fest.

It’s a simple concept – one which creates a buzz and can deliver results for a diverse range of businesses.

It stems from the Totally Locally group, which aims to regenerate UK High Streets.

Over 40 local firms voluntarily come together to offer special deals to encourasge people to spend at least £5.

The diversity of the businesses is impressive – from food and drink, hair and beauty, garages, fitness, to dry cleaners ... and even taxis.

It works because people are active and willing to go the extra mile to pull everything together and then promote it as widely as possible.

It sums up the ethos of Totally Locally which teaches independent shops how to work together – and then everyone benefits.

Fiver Fest also sends out a very strong message that Burntisland is not just open for business, but it is a place to visit, to browse the many shops and enjoy what marketing folk now call ‘the experience.’

We wish it every possible success.