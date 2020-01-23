Comment: Popular Fife sports centre must not face closure by stealth

Closure by stealth? Is that the fate that awaits Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland?

Fife Sports & Leisure Trust is facing the same disheartening, never ending drive to find more savings to try to make its limited funding stretch as far as possible.

But, proposals to cut the opening hours at Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland are wrong – and must be put on hold.

This is the wrong move at the wrong time for the wrong reasons.

The Trust’s CEO, Ed Watson, is about to retire and a successor has yet to be appointed.

Taking such action in that interim period is simply wrong and reflects poorly on the board.

You may also be interested in:

Councillor quits sports trust to fight cuts at Fife swimming pool

Huge response to petition to block swimming pool cuts

A new CEO may have a different approach, and new ways of thinking.

They must be allowed to study the full picture with fresh eyes and be able to explore all options without having their hands tied by such a decision.

It is concerning that the Beacon has already borne the brunt of operating cuts.

What re-assurances can the Trust give – indeed, must give –over its long term future?

It is also astounding to hear that swimming clubs have not yet been consulted. Why? The Trust must explain that stance.

The Beacon isn’t just an asset on a balance sheet for accountants to tweak.

It is an important community asset, and one the town will fight to save if there is even a hint of a closure plan.

The Trust may wish to read up on the fierce opposition the last time someone decided to close a pool in Burntisland. People have long memories.

The town also deserves full transparency on any plans to change opening times or diminish the Beacon’s role in any way.

The Trust may be an arms length organisation but it is still accountable – and must be held to account.