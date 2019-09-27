Comment: Theatre vision is exciting and bold – just what this town needs

Plans to transform the Adam Smith Theatre into a vibrant, creative hub are exactly what this town needs.

Slowly, but surely, ideas are coming together, and work which has been going on for some time behind the scenes is now ready to be announced.

The theatre is one of our town’s most important community assets, but it needs to move with the times.

The vision behind a near £3m investment will take it to a new level altogether; a place which still offers the best touring shows and gives local organisations a place to present their shows, but with more performance space than ever, and significantly better use of every available inch of space.

While the outsides won’t change, what happens within those traditional stone walls will be dynamic.

It was at the beginning of 2018 we said it was time for action in Kirkcaldy.

Now it is happening.

We need to be bold and ambitious – and we need to shout louder than ever about what is happening in our town.

We know the shortcomings and the challenges faccing our High Street, but projects like this underline what we have to look forward – not back.

What we had was fantastic. What comes next could be even better.

A vibrant creative hub next to Fife College opens up endless possibilities and brings people back into the heart of our town.

They, along with the independent niche businesses and ambitious projects such as the Kings Theatre and possibly a cinema – it is still on the table – will all help shape its future.

It won’t happen overnight, there will be stumbles along the road, but with more people – individuals and organisations – than ever willing to force change, inspire others and accelerate the pace, this town might just be ready to turn a corner in 2020.