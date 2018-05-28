Community radio station celebrates licence extension

Kirkcaldy radio station, K107, is celebrating after its licence was extended by Ofcom.

The community station has the green light to broadcast for a further five years.

Set up in 2014, it is run by volunteers, it will now have official backing to continue broadcasting until 2024.

John Murray, chairman said: “With more live shows added all the time we are delighted with the news and it’s all down to the commitment of our volunteer broadcasters.”

News of the licence extension came as Lesley Laird MP and Claire Baker MSP visited the studios last week.

Ms Laird, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, said: “Congratulations to John and the team for reaching this milestone. Establishing K107 FM in 2014 was an inspired move and the team has done stellar work developing the station in just a few years. It’s great to see community radio grow from strength to strength in Kirkcaldy and I wish the station’s team all the best in the future.”

Ms Baker added: “I know the significant role community radio plays in broadcasting and the opportunities they offer locals, who have a real passion for radio and music. Kirkcaldy has a rich history in broadcasting and music and K107FM can continue to contribute to that. I wish John and everyone at the station all the best in the future.”