Compassionate Regional Quality Improvement Lead for HC-One Scotland named as a finalist at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024

A compassionate, committed and dedicated Regional Quality Improvement Lead for HC-One Scotland has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Palliative End of Life Care Practice Award’ at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024.

Angela Martin, Regional Quality Improvement Lead for HC-One Scotland, who lives in Fife, was nominated for the ‘Palliative End of Life Care Practice Award’ by Finlay Milner, Area Director for HC-One Scotland.

The award shortlisting recognises Angela’s commitment and dedication to the development of her colleagues, who undertake and support individuals that receive palliative and end of life care (PEOLC).

Angela demonstrates compassion and excellence in delivering palliative and end of life care for the care homes she oversees in Scotland including the areas of Fife, Falkirk and Stirling. Angela continuously looks to identify opportunities for partnership work with families, clinical supports and other communities.

The Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024 consists of 13 awards, which cover a wide range of areas of the social care sector. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements and honour the excellence of the care home sector including companies, colleagues and residents.

Angela takes a personalised approach to providing palliative and end of life care to help enable residents to experience care and support that is tailored to their care needs. Angela evidences and shows innovation and supports colleagues and families in a sensitive way.

Angela has a passion for end-of-life care and through her dedication has shared the knowledge and experience she has learned with colleagues to positively impact the lives of the residents cared for and their families. Angela is also a member of several Palliative Care Working Groups including an NHS palliative care educational group and Marie Curie care home programme.

Within her own personal time, Angela has participated in EASE - a course designed to enable people to be more comfortable and confident supporting family and community members with issues they face during dying, death and bereavement. The course was developed by the Scottish Partnership for Palliative Care.

Since completing the course and working in conjunction with other palliative care organisations, Angela has made it her mission to share her learnings with colleagues within the organisation to aid the providing of the best meaningful person led care to the residents and families HC-One Scotland supports.

Due to Angela’s nurturing nature as a leader, she takes immense pride in supporting colleagues to learn, think outside the box and reflect on their own personal experience, using reflective practice to shape the way they care for people.

Angela Martin, Regional Quality Improvement Lead for HC-One Scotland, said: “I am honoured and moved to have been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Palliative End of Life Care Practice Award’ category at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024.

“It is a privilege to support colleagues, residents and their families towards the end of a residents’ life, ensuring they are comforted and supported. I look forward to attending the award ceremony next month.”

The winners of the awards will be announced at an evening awards ceremony on Friday, November 15, at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow and will be hosted by Pop Idol winner, Michelle McManus and Scottish Care CEO, Dr Donald Macaskill.

