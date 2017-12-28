Concern over distressed man seen near Methil Docks

Police have appealed for information after concern was raised over a man in the docks area of Methil.

He was last seen around 8.00 pm on Wednesday on Ajax Way.

Police said he was alone, in a distressed state, and appeared to move towards the water.

They have appealed for anyone who saw the man, or who may have information on his current whereabouts, to come forward.

He is described as white, aged in his mid-30s and 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a blue coloured puffa style jacket with an Adidas logo in grey or silver on the left sleeve.

Sergeant Mark Beveridge from Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are very concerned about this man’s welfare and are eager to trace him.

“Together with the coastguard we have conducted extensive searches of the docks, coastline and waters in the surrounding areas.

“I would ask anyone who saw the man in the area last night, or recognises his description, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man are asked to contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 3438 of 27 December.