Concern over vandalism in St Andrews

Concern has been expressed about the increasing amount of vandalism at Lade Braes.

The latest spree saw bins being knocked over, with one ending up in the Kinness Burn, and smashed bottles in Cockshaugh Park.

Councillor Brian Thomson said vandalism in the Lade Braes was becoming an “increasing problem”, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Other recent vandalism includes graffiti, and garden fences and gates being completely trashed,” Cllr Thomson explained.

“With so many children and dog walkers using the area, the broken glass could result in serious injuries, and the behaviour of the vandals is completely irresponsible and unacceptable.

“Also, when the council is are having to deal with cuts resulting from the Scottish Government continuing to cut its budget, its hard-pressed staff could do without having to regularly deal with the clean-up of the mess left by the vandals.

“I’d urge residents to assist the police by reporting any antisocial behaviour as it occurs, or any damage to property as soon as its spotted.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Vandalism is completely unacceptable and officers will always take proactive steps to tackle this type of behaviour whenever it is reported.”

The spokeswoman added: “Although we are not aware of any recent vandalism being reported in the Lade Braes area of St Andrews, we would encourage any residents who are aware of vandalism in their community to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.

“Any incidents can be reported to police via 101, or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”