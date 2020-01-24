Concerns landfill smell could be impacting business at Fife golf club

The smell coming from a Fife landfill might be impacting on business at a nearby golf club, its general manager has claimed.

Ladybank Golf Club general manager Martin Ball said users of the course often comment on the smell emanating from Lower Melville Wood Landfill Site, and backed calls for a solution to be found to the smell.

The club, listed as one of the top 100 courses in Britain, attracts golfers from across the world, and, over the next two years, around £250,000 is being spent on improving the course to attract even more users.

“We want visitors to leave our golf course at the end of the day and remember us for being a fine heathland golf course, for the red squirrels and the deer,” Mr Ball said.

“Unfortunately, the way things are at the present they comment: ‘great golf course, if you can put up with the smell’.

“It is imperative that a solution is found to the smell and the air quality as golf isn’t just about hitting a ball, it’s also a lovely walk in the fresh air.”

Mr Ball only started in his new role in June, and so was not able to comment on suggestions from local residents that the smell has been getting worse since 2016.

He described the situation as “frustrating”, adding: “People from all over the world play here.

“It’s a shame the memory people have of Ladybank and of the golf course is the smell.

“We get a lot of people in, but it might impact on business.”

Last week it was announced that the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) would be serving an enforcement notice to Fife Resource Solutions, the Lower Melville Wood Landfill site operators, over the impact the smell is having on residents in nearby villages.

The notice includes details of what work must be carried out to reduce the impact the odours from the site are having on local residents.

Robin Baird, chief operating officer at Fife Resource Solutions, said: “We recently met with community representatives about this site to discuss their concerns and to let them know how work is progressing.

“We want to work with the communities involved and have offered to further meet with local people and businesses monthly.

“We work to the highest standard and are currently accelerating work on capping the present site, and installing a new gas well to further reduce the odours.

“SEPA is the environmental regulator of this site and is reviewing our improvement plan. Once SEPA has approved the plan we will publish it.”