Concerns over access to Fife beauty spot

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) is attempting to improve access to a Fife beauty spot, after councillors raised concerns.

Councillors Jonny Tepp and Tim Brett called on Scottish Natural Heritage to improve access to Morton Lochs in Tentsmuir.

An access road is falling into disrepair and is a joint responsibility of SNH, Forestry and Land Scotland, and a local private landowner.

Cllr Tepp said: “The unadopted access road from the B945 in Tayport to the Morton Lochs is in a poor state of repair. The road leads to a car park where the Morton Lochs can be easily accessed and a number of residents have been in touch asking if we can help with the situation.”

Cllr Brett added: “At present the road is only really useable by 4x4 vehicles leaving the car park that provides access to the Morton Lochs here virtually inaccessible.”

“We share the concern over the poor condition of the unadopted road from the B945 road,” said a SNH spokesperson.

“The stretch of road from the B945 to the NNR boundary is in private ownership with various parties holding a responsibility to contribute towards its maintenance. We are trying to arrange a meeting with all the relevant parties to discuss a long term repair and maintenance programme as soon as possible.”