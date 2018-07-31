Concerts to raise funds for Langtoun Jazz Festival

The people behind Kirkcaldy’s first festival of jazz music in October are holding some fundraising concerts to finance the plans.

The Langtoun Jazz Festival is set to take place at the Dean Park Hotel and the Adam Smith Theatre in the town from October 26-28, featuring a wealth of local, national and international names.

Andrea Carlson

The organisers have planned the fundraisers after being unsuccessful with several funding applications which they had hoped would help subsidise the cost of putting on the festival.

They are now relying heavily on the fundraising concerts which are being held in August, September and possibly October, as well as a crowdfunding page which has been set up to encourage people to donate to the cause.

The first fundraising event will be held on August 17 and will feature Andrea Carlson and friends from USA at St Clair Tavern, St Clair Street from 7pm.

Andrea burst onto the Delaware Valley music scene in 2009, winning the Philadelphia Songwriters Award, and regularly plays at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tickets for the gig are £15 including food or £10 just for just the music. The concert will also be used to launch the full festival programme to the public.

The September event is on the 14th at Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd and will features award winning Scottish band, Rose Room, Tickets for this one are £10.

Glasgow-based Rose Room are one of Scotland’s leading jazz ensembles and are influenced by the Gypsy Jazz genre. The quartet regularly plays at jazz festivals around the country.

Both concerts are listed at www.eventbrite.co.uk or email langtounjazz@yahoo.com.

There may also be a swing dance event in October at Overton Mains Community Centre, but the organisers are still working out details for that concert.

There have been several big changes for the festival itself and the venues will now be the Dean Park Hotel on October 26 and 28, and the Adam Smith Theatre’s Beveridge Suite on October 27.

The full programme includes a dinner and jazz event at the Dean Park on October 26, four bands at the Adam Smith on October 27 and five bands at the Dean Park Hotel on October 28. There will also be an open mic jam session on 27th at a venue to be confirmed.

Tickets for the festival events will be available through the Adam Smith Theatre’s box office from August 1, and full details can be found on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/langtounjazz.

The crowdfund page is also open for any donations at: www.gofundme.com/langtounjazz.