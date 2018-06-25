Construction to begin on £2.2m community hub in north Fife

Construction is to begin next month on the £2.2 million community hub and sports centre in Tayport.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place on Wednesday, on the former site of the disused steelworks.

Tayport Community Trust, which has been fundraising for years in a bid to see plans for the hub come to fruition, is aiming for a scheduled opening in June 2019.

During the ceremony, children from Tayport Primary School planted three trees to symbolise the long-term enhancement this project will bring to the community.

The hub will be a versatile, fully accessible new building which will house a café and provide community meeting space and facilities for arts, sports, tourism and business.

As a separate, but related project, the hub will be flanked by a camping and caravanning site which will enhance Tayport as a tourist destination.

Together, the hub and the camping and caravanning site will provide opportunities for education, training and work experience and will create new jobs, thereby building on the success of Tayport Community Trust’s established projects, the Harbour Café and Tayport Community Garden.

To find out more information about the hub and the Trust, visit www.tayportct.org.uk