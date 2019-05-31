Controversial plan for St Andrews hotel and student accommodation rejected

A controversial application to build a 90-bed hotel and 100-bed student accommodation in St Andrews has been turned down.

Around 60 campaigners, who have been fighting against the Abbey Park plan for more than a year, applauded councillors on the North East Planning Committee after they decided to reject the application.

It had been recommended in the report to councillors that the application be accepted, subject to various conditions. However, a number of concerns were raised about the plans and the impact the development would have on the residents living within the Abbey Park development.

Councillor Tony Miklinski questioned whether there was demand for another hotel in St Andrews and whether such an establishment should be next to a residential area.

He also raised concerns about the amount of parking spaces.

Cllr John Docherty had concerns about the impact the development would have on the local wildlife and on residents.

Cllr McDiarmid raised concerns about the design and the site itself, saying: “I thought the proposed site design is very, very poor. I think for St Andrews we should be looking for a lot better.”

Cllr Miklinski put forward a motion that the application be refused, explaining: “The requirement for a hotel has lapsed. There is no requirement for student accommodation – neither the university or the student union has supported this.”

“There’s a whole list of other issues,” he added.

Councillors were unanimous in backing the motion.

Sandra Stewart, the communications officer of the Abbey Park Residents’ Action Group, welcomed the decision.

“We couldn’t have hoped for more,” he said. “We’d like to see the developers engaging with the community, and actually, I think if they sat down with us, we could work something out together that could work for everybody.

“I don’t think it’s over, but I think it’s been a victory for local democracy. I think the citizens of St Andrews have done us proud.

“We understand the commercial reality. What is important is that there is community engagement.

“I think it would have destroyed the lives of residents. All of us who moved out there, and paid significant money for our properties, our lives would have been ruined. I felt very passionate that this was nothing short of corporate greed.”

Cllr Ann Verner said after the meeting: “I am glad the committee listened to the concerns raised by local residents.”

Cllr Brian Thomson, who couldn’t take part in the determination of the application because of family links to two of the objectors, said he was “very disappointed” about the development of Abbey Park.

He added: “The development of the overall site is an example of the planning system failing to deliver, and it’s ended up maximising profits for developers, rather than providing what’s best for the community.

“While the developer could appeal the decision, I hope the company takes into account the views of the committee and residents, and proposes something more compatible with the surrounding area.”