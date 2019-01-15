Conversion plan for historic house on exclusive St Andrews street rejected

Plans to convert a historic house in one of the most expensive streets in Scotland has been rejected.

The category C listed building on The Scores had planning permission submitted to have the home converted from one house into two, adding dormer windows and roof lights.

In his supporting statement to the council, Mr Michael Serup noted that several neighbouring properties had already had similar work carried out.

St Andrews councillor Jane-Anne Liston moved a motion to approve the changes, saying: “Having seen what is proposed, I have to say it does look good. It does reflect the windows at the front and fits in quite nicely. Two, possibly three properties have already had similar extensions carried out. It does seem a bit perverse to say that this one will spoil it.”

But Fife Council solicitor Steven Patterson told the north east Fife area committee on Wednesday: “Three wrongs don’t make a right. The issue here is that it is chipping away at the visual impact of this particular location.”

Councillor John Docherty, SNP for East Neuk and Landward, made an amendment to go with the officers recommendation to refuse the application.

The application was refused nine votes to three.