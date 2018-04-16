Could you be a non-exec member of NHSFife board?

NHS Fife is looking for a new non-executive member to join its board.

Non-executive members play an important role in shaping healthcare, guiding the strategies which address health priorities, the needs of the local population, and the delivery of services.

Tricia Marwick, chairman, said: “While everyone has some knowledge of the NHS, many people will have specialist skills or talents or knowledge of the local community which could make a valuable contribution to the overall aims of the board.

“I am particularly keen to hear from individuals who have an understanding of the issues that can impact on the health and social care experience of young people.

“You do not need to be a health expert or have experience of senior management or service on other Boards to apply, and if appointed you will receive support to develop your skills and to learn any new skills you may require.”

The post lasts for four years and time commitments vary week-to-week, but on average the role will take up around eight hours per week and will include activities such as Board meetings, committee meetings, background reading and attending events.

For further details and an application pack visit the Public Appointments website www.appointed-for-scotland.org or call (freephone) 0300 244 189. The deadline is Friday, May 4.