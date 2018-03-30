Council bid to battle potholes after severe weather

Fife Council says it has begun to repair the damage done to the Kingdom’s roads by the Beast From The East.

Fife Council’s Roads and Transportation spokesman Cllr Altany Craik said that the council has battling to deal with the large number of potholes that have appeared as a result of the harsh weather conditions.

He added: “Since the severe weather hit around 4,500 potholes have been repaired by our roads teams.

“Roads inspectors have been out and about inspecting the damage and initially there were up to 14 pothole repair teams allocated to tackle the backlog.

“We’ve had more than double the number of potholes compared with the same period last year.

“Thanks to the efforts of the teams we’re now back on track and there are now five teams on full time pothole repairs.”

Street sweeping teams have also been out and about removing grit from footways.

Cllr Craik added: “The Spring clean-up is well underway and we are deploying machinery and men in tandem to sweep off pavements, traffic islands and roundabouts.

“Areas of high footfall and high ground are being targeted across Fife and teams are planning their work on a locality basis.”