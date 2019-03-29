Council criticised for seeking funding for Cupar bypass

Fife Council has been criticised as it continues to seek funding to cover the cost of a Cupar by-pass.

The local authority had sought to get funding from the Tay Cities Deal for the controversial relief road.

However, this was not included in the final deal. Fife Council is now seeking other sources of funding for the road – a move which has been criticised by MSP Willie Rennie.

Mr Rennie said: “It’s outrageous that the council are hunting out financial mechanisms to support private housing developments from taxpayers money. The proposed Cupar North is not even popular with residents. Developers need to take responsibility for their business decisions and the consequences for the surrounding area.

“Developers need to meet their obligations of investing in infrastructure with the necessary bypass. It’s common sense when the population expands so rapidly, otherwise if the council agree a bad deal and just help the company find cash flow streams, it’s Cupar’s services and infrastructure that will not be able to keep up with demand and local people who suffer and the council’s budget that will be hit with higher demand without the money to pay for it.”

Keith Winter, Fife Council executive director, said: “The council will continue to work with developers as part of their planning application for Cupar North and implementation of the road considered within that overall assessment.”