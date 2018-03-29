Council plans CPO for Kirkcaldy yard

One of the town’s biggest eyesores could disappear from the landscape.

Fife Council is looking for a compulsory purchase order on the Smeaton Waste Recycling Station, owned by Thomas Muir which sits on the corner of Junction Road.

A report to the council’s assets, property and facilities committee, said a CPO could clear the way for levelling the building and opening up the land for potential development as part of the Victoria Road regeneration corridor.

The company has been in talks with the council for a significant time over the sale of the land without any outcome being reached.

The yard remains in operation, but it now sits directly opposite 160 newly built affordable homes – the changing face of the area has prompted moves for a CPO.

The report said: ‘‘To date the council has not been successful in being able to reach agreement on acceptable terms of purchase.”

Any objections to a CPO could lead to a public inquiry.