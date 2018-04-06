Councillors approve crossings for St Andrews street

Pedestrian crossings are to be installed on Church Street, following the approval of the local councillors.

Councillors on the North East Fife Area Committee approved the area roads programme for 2018-19, which included the proposal to put in the crossings.

The zebra crossings will be installed at either end of Church Street – an addition estimated to cost £35,000.

As part of the programme, a pedestrian crossing is also be introduced on the A91, at the area close to the Petheram Bridge roundabout.

Councillors were split on the issue of the pedestrian crossings, but the full programme of proposals was approved.

Cllr Ann Verner said: “Like my colleagues, I am also concerned for peoples’ safety, however, two extra zebra crossings will not guarantee this.

“I certainly don’t want to see a cyclist or pedestrian hurt, so perhaps now is the time to try and find a permanent solution for the town centre.”

Cllr Brian Thomson supported the installation of the pedestrian crossings.

He told the St Andrews Citizen: “I primarily based my decision on the advice given by the professional transportation officers, which was that it would improve pedestrian safety, help calm vehicle speeds, give more priority to vulnerable user groups, and introduce pedestrian crossing consistency in the town centre.

“While I do have concerns about the visual impact of the crossings in such a historical location, pedestrian safety has to be the overriding factor.”