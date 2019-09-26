Councillors approve new plans for former Fife church

An ex-church in a Fife village is to be converted into a holiday let.

St David’s Church in Lower Largo will become a six bed holiday let after councillors approved plans on Wednesday.

The building has been unused for a number of years.

Plans to transform it were approved by councillors at the Central and West planning committee on Wednesday

However, a number of objections were received, including one from the local community council.

Concerns raised were mainly around an increase in traffic, noise from the property and loss of a community building.

Planning officer Mary Stewart told councillors: “The difficulty with this site is there really isn’t anywhere to provide parking. I understand there are local concerns, but in my view, this usage would be much lower parking generator than a community centre or even the church.”

However, Cllr David Alexander moved that the application be refused, saying: “It’s our job to make these places better. This will make the parking situation worse. There already is no parking on the High Street.”

However, the motion to approve the plans was approved 12 votes to four.