Councillors reveal £60,000 extension plan for Kirkcaldy play park

A Kirkcaldy park is set to be expanded in a £60,000 project.

The play area at Shetland Place in Kirkcaldy is to be upgraded after concerns were raised by local residents over the quality of the park.

At Kirkcaldy area committee on Tuesday, councillors agreed to contribute £30,000 towards the improvements. The other £30,000 will come from the housing service.

Councillor Ian Cameron welcomed the funding, saying: “There is a high level of deprivation in this area.

“There has been a lot of engagement and a lot more work going into the estate, and this is an opportunity to make a marked difference in what people work and play in.

“There is much more positivity done on the back of the work already going in and it’s great to see this being taken forward.”

Councillor Richard Watt raised concerns over the ongoing upkeep costs, asking: “Where does this fit in to the overall play park strategy?”

Community manager Donald Grant assured that the cost would be taken care of as “it is an existing play area so it is already part of the strategy for upkeep”.

Mr Grant added: “The extension is not expected to go over budget, so it is not anticipated they will be asking for more money.”