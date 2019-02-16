Counterfeit cash alert after incidents reported in Fife

Businesses across Fife have been warned to be vigilant after reports of counterfeit money being used.

Police confirmed an incident in Tayport last week when fake £20 notes were used to pay for goods on three separate occasions.

It happened on Friday, February 8, and Saturday ninth.

An investigation is underway, and [police have urged staff to be vigilant and to check all notes – and report anything suspicious.

Sergeant Clark Forrest said: “While many of these notes can appear genuine at first glance, if they are appropriately scrutinised or tested they will be confirmed as fraudulent, and counter staff should be mindful of inspecting currency thoroughly before accepting it.

“Any customers who try to use counterfeit currency to purchase goods should be reported to police immediately and where possible staff should try to retain the notes so they can be analysed during our inquiries.”

Contact Police Scotland via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.