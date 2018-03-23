Couple tackle marathon in Aidan’s memory

A Kirkcaldy couple who lost their son to type 1 diabetes are tackling the London Marathon in a joint effort to raise funds for charity.

John and Lin Sutherland have been campaigning to raise awareness of the condition, following the death of their son Aidan in July last year.

Now the pair have set their sights on one of the biggest fundraising events and toughest challenges in the UK.

John and Lin are hoping to raise £5000 for the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation (JDRF) ahead of the run on April 22, and already have held a number of fundraising events.

John said: “It’s just given us a new direction. JDRF do a lot of awareness programmes, and they do their own research.

“Lin and I decided to make it a joint effort, which meant double the amount of money we had to raise collectively.

“We’ve had a few fundraising events so far, like the coffee morning set up by our old neighbour Hazel.

“The training’s going well. Lin’s been on the treadmill constantly, and she’s been swimming. I’ve managed to get up to 19 miles running.

“Lin and I, every year, watch the London Marathon thinking ‘that would be an amazing experience’.

“The event itself will be phenomenal, with all the supporters round about you, and the sights that you’ll be passing, but I do understand how mammoth the task is.”

Aidan died aged 20, during a trip to Newcastle with friends when his blood sugar level soared.

He had been diagnosed with diabetes at 11, and the family had dealt with situations where his level was too low, but never when it had been too high.

John and Lin have since organised a number of events to raise awareness and charity funds, including a memorial match at Stark’s Park last October.

To help with their marathon effort, the couple have organised a casino night at the Steadings on March 31.

To donate to the cause, go to: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnLinSutherland