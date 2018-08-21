Court sentence for man who hid pepper spray under floorboards

A man who had a pepper spray cannister in his home has been ordered to carry out 2300 hours of unpaid work.

Police found it hidden under the floorboards of a Kirkcaldy house during a search.

Sean Burns, who claimed it was an “anti-theft” device and for self-defence, was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Burns, 27, of Valley Gardens South, previously admitted that on August 25, 2017, at his home he was in possession of a prohibited weapon, a canister of pepper spray.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk told the court that police were granted a search warrant and executed it when Burns and two others were in the house.

They found the pepper spray hidden under the floorboards,

Burns told the police he had it for “anti-theft reasons in case somebody broke into his home” added the depute.

Defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said, “He had purchased it online many years ago. In fact, he can’t remember when.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair told Burns, “You appear to have had this weapon because you were concerned about someone else. You didn’t report the matter to the police as you should have done and instead armed yourself with a firearm.

“You also have a previous conviction for a firearms offence.”

The sheriff imposed a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work and two years of supervision. He also imposed a six-month restriction of liberty order.