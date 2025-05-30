Ban for dangerous driver who hindered ambulance racing to 999 call

An ambulance on an emergency call was hindered on its journey by the dangerous driving of a teenager, who has now been banned from the roads.

Harry Docherty seemed to believe it was more important that he made it to a restaurant on time and ignored the blue lights. He initially failed to give way, later tail-gated the ambulance and then overtook it in the inside lane.

This prevented the ambulance moving towards a slip road on the A92 near Crossgates, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Docherty, 18, of Park View, Kirkcaldy, now living at Wedderburn Place, Dunfermline, admitted that on February 1 on the A92 westbound he drove a car dangerously and at excessive speeds. He failed to maintain an adequate stopping distance with a preceding ambulance responding to an emergency call, repeatedly failed to give way to the ambulance and overtook it on the inside lane.

Depute fiscal Brogan Moffat said the incident took place at 8.45pm when the ambulance was heading from Cowdenbeath to an emergency call in Dunfermline.

The blue lights were activated as the ambulance moved from a slip road on to the dual carriageway with the driver hesitating because of a “fast-moving vehicle approaching”. This car, driven by Docherty, only showed down “at the last second.”

Docherty then tail-gated the ambulance, which was travelling at 85mph, coming so close that the driver was unable to see him via the wing mirrors. He then performed an illegal undertaking manoeuvre by passing in the inside lane. At that time, the ambulance needed to move from the outside lane to take the turn-off for Dunfermline.

The ambulance driver was hitting the horn but Docherty only slowed down because a car in front did so, to allow the ambulance through. The paramedics took a note of Docherty’s registration number and later contacted the police.

Docherty, who was representing himself, told the court: “I was taking me and my girlfriend to a restaurant and wanted to get there before it closed.”

The yard worker apologised and said, “I’m aware I shouldn’t have been driving in the manner I was.”

Sheriff Krista Johnston said, “This was an ambulance going about its necessary work and you were making that job more difficult as well as endangering the public and yourself with your driving.”

She banned him from driving for a year and until he passes the extended test. Docherty was also fined £520.