David Graham: disgraced sex offender councillor due in court for sentencing

Disgraced councillor David Graham returns to court to be sentenced today (Tuesday) after being convicted of offences involving sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The Labour councillor, who represents the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Village ward, is expected back at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to hear his fate. He was convicted three weeks ago.

Graham stood trial at the court and was found guilty by a majority of one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009. The offences took place between February and August 2023 at a variety of locations in the Fife and Edinburgh areas.

Sheriff Robert More said Graham had been convicted of a charge that contained “a number of offences of significant gravity involving sexual behaviour towards a child who was 25 years your junior.”

David Graham is due back at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday (Pic: Submitted)

Graham has been suspended from the Labour Party since his arrest, and politicians from across all parties have turned their back on him. Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council, described the revelations at the trial as “truly shocking” and added: “This is appalling behaviour by anyone let alone an elected councillor and the sentence will reflect the seriousness of this case. Our sympathies go out to the young person involved.

“It is impossible to express how badly David Graham has let down his colleagues and the people he was elected to represent. I expect him to be expelled from the Labour Party with immediate effect.”

Detective Inspector Graham Watson branded Graham ”a manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim.”

Last week, councillors at Fife Council’s Cabinet committee unanimously endorsed a call from Councillor Craig Walker, SNP group leader, for Graham to resign with immediate effect.

The local authority does not have the power to automatically remove him, but his continued presence as an elected member was described as “incredulous” by Councillor Walker. A councillor can be sacked if they are convicted of certain crimes which lead to a prison sentence of three months or more.