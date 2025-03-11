Fife drug dealer with ‘appalling record’ sentenced after police find him covered in vomit in his car

A Fife drug dealer, who was found slumped in his car in Glenrothes covered in vomit, has avoided a custodial sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Leadingham committed a catalogue of crimes, including driving when banned and drug-driving, during a visit to Fife.

Leadingham, 20, of Fleming Gardens East, Dundee, appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. He admitted that on May 4 at Queensway, Glenrothes, he drove a car when unfit to do so through drink or drugs. He also drove when disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Queensway and at his then home, he was in possession of ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply. He was also unlawfully in possession of a knife.

Darren Leadingham committed a catalogue of crimes, including driving when banned and drug-driving, during a visit to Fife. (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Depute fiscal Jamie Hilland previously told the court that late on a Saturday night, a delivery driver saw Leadingham’s vehicle stopped in the middle of a road in Glenrothes.

“He was leaning with his head against the window as if sleeping and there was vomit on the outside of the door,” he added. “When she spoke to him, he mumbled something and she formed the impression that he was under the influence. She then watched him drive on to the Queensway.”

Police tracked down his car parked in a bus stop area.

“His car had front end damage, he was in the driver’s seat and the engine was running. Officers believed he was trying to turn the engine off which caused the car to jerk forward twice,” the depute continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was covered in vomit and appeared drowsy. He was slurring his words and once out of the car he was unsteady on his feet.”

An officer removed the keys from the ignition. There was a passenger in the car, a 16-year-old youth, said to be a friend of Leadingham.

When Leadingham was detained and searched, 192 ecstasy tablets were found in his trouser pocket, with a street value of around £1920.

When the car was searched, officers found cannabis with a value of £110 as well as scales, a grinder and a lock-knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leadingham was arrested and taken to the Victoria Hospital where a doctor concluded he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at his home in Dundee. Officers found herbal cannabis with a street value of £2560 and ecstasy tablets with a street value of £2300.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said his client came from a dysfunctional family and was “easily manipulated”.

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Leadingham he had an “appalling” record and he had been found in a “shocking” state in the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, citing the Scottish sentencing guidelines for offenders under the age of 25, he decided against a custodial term. He imposed a community payback order with 140 hours of unpaid work, an eight-month restriction of liberty order and a four-year driving ban.