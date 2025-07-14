Fife man in court after social media threats to his ex
James Kennedy, of Den Walk, Buckhaven, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
The 33-year old admitted that between June 22 and September 21 last year at Meadow Place, Dunfermline, he engaged in an abusive course of behaviour towards his former partner.
He sent various messages to her on social media in which he swore, called her derogatory names, commented on a course case involving both of them over child contact, made threats and attempted to intimidate her.
His comments included saying “you see the police again, watch what happens” and “you’re nothing but a snake”.
He also told her, “You’re lucky you didn’t get hit for what you’ve done.”
Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon imposed a community payback order with 135 hours of unpaid work and a five-year non-harassment order