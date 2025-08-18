Fife sexual predator jailed as police brand his crimes ‘truly appalling’

A sexual predator who struck in Fife has been jailed for a decade, with police branding his offences as “truly appalling.”

Michael McRobie was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of serious sexual offences including rapes, which took place in Fife and online between December 2012 and November 2022.

The 34-year-old man was jailed for 10 years. He will also be under supervision in the community for four years after his prison term, and could be sent back to jail if he breached his licence conditions. Judge Michael O'Grady KC also made non-harassment orders prohibiting McRobie from contacting or attempting to contact his victims.

The sentencing came almost three years after police officers executed a warrant at an address in Kirkcaldy where a number of devices were removed for forensic examination. A full investigation took place into indecent images of children and further serious sexual offences.

Michael McRobie was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh (Pic: TSPL/Police Scotland)

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, Police Scotland said: "Michael McRobie is a sexual predator who manipulated and abused his victims for his own sexual gratification. Our thoughts remain with them and their families today as he faces the consequences of his actions.

“The nature of his offending was truly appalling, and through a long and complex investigation we were able to uncover the offences which took place in Fife and online.

“We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crime and protecting children from harm and abuse. We encourage anyone with concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact Police immediately in the knowledge you will be listened to, taken seriously and fully supported.”