Glenrothes man worked with others to pinch over £300 of meat from Falkirk store
Manea Memet, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of food – worth £340 – from Farmfoods, King Street, Stenhousemuir on February 29 last year.
The court heard first offender Memet was accompanied by two other people during the theft, which saw them fill a basket full of meat joints and then leave without paying.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
It was stated there had been a “group of people” who were “operating together” in the area at the time and there were similar “high value” thefts by shoplifting that involved the same personnel.
Taking note of his status as a first offender, Sheriff Craig Harris placed Memet, 27 Keith Court, Glenrothes, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 50 hours of unpaid work within six months.