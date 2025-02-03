Glenrothes man worked with others to pinch over £300 of meat from Falkirk store

A gang of shoplifters struck a Falkirk store and made off with over £300 worth of meat on a day of supposedly co-ordinated “high value thefts”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manea Memet, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of food – worth £340 – from Farmfoods, King Street, Stenhousemuir on February 29 last year.

The court heard first offender Memet was accompanied by two other people during the theft, which saw them fill a basket full of meat joints and then leave without paying.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Memet and his partners in crime made off with over £300 worth of meat products from Farmfoods in Stebnhousemuir (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated there had been a “group of people” who were “operating together” in the area at the time and there were similar “high value” thefts by shoplifting that involved the same personnel.

Taking note of his status as a first offender, Sheriff Craig Harris placed Memet, 27 Keith Court, Glenrothes, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 50 hours of unpaid work within six months.