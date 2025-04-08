Jail for Fife abuser who poses ‘risk of serious harm to women’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former bouncer who manipulated and controlled women during a campaign of rape and abuse has been jailed for nine years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Russell,32, preyed on victims over a four year period at addresses in Falkland, Dunfermline, Leven, Kirkcaldy and Methil between June 2017 and February 2021.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You do pose, at this stage in your life, a risk of serious harm to women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Scott Pattison said Russell’s culpability in the crimes was high and the harm he caused victims was “significant and maybe life long”.

Lewis Russell, who preyed on victims over a four year period, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh (Pic: TSPL)

He said that given the seriousness of the offending, its prolonged nature and the impact on victims, a lengthy custodial sentence was inevitable. The judge said that one woman who fell prey to Russell believed that his actions will impact on her psychologically for the rest of her life.

He ordered that Rusell be placed under supervision in the community for a further two years when he will be on licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

Russell, formerly of Falkland denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was convicted of six crimes - two of rape and four of abusive conduct. The court heard that he continues to deny the offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the abuse against his first victim, Russell repeatedly controlled and monitored the woman’s movements, behaviour, associations and social media. He also controlled and monitored her appearance and clothes and was regularly aggressive towards her.

He criticised her appearance and mental health and induced her to spend money on him.

Russell repeatedly threatened to harm himself during the course of the manipulative behaviour.

Russell also attended at her workplace and refused to leave her house. He also emotionally manipulated the woman into having sex with him and on various occasions subjected her to assault and rapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second victim was repeatedly contacted and messaged by Russell as he controlled and monitored her behaviour. He also repeatedly drove past her home.

A third woman was also subjected to threats from Russell that he would harm himself and he did lock himself in a bathroom and injure himself.

He also controlled and monitored her movements, her behaviour and her associations and emotionally manipulated her into having intercourse. The woman was also subjected to rape at the hands of Russell on one occasion.

Defence advocate Kenneth Cloggie said that his client still continued to maintain the position he had at trial. Mr Cloggie said that in the past, his client had suffered occasions of adversity in his own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Pattison made non harassment orders prohibiting Russell from ever approaching or contacting two of the women again. He also made a similar order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact a third woman for 20 years.

Russell was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.