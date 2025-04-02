Jail for Fife man after unprovoked attack at bus station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Glenrothes man who viciously attacked a complete stranger for no reason at a bus station has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was left bruised and bleeding by the unprovoked assault at Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Inverkeithing by Lewis Kellock.

Kellock, 37, of Julian Court, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing by video-link from prison, having been remanded at the previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted that on December 30 at Ferrytoll park and ride, he assaulted a man by repeatedly punching him on the head, repeatedly pursuing him, struck him on the head, punched him on the head, causing him to fall and strike his head, all to his injury. He also shouted, swore, acted aggressively and repeatedly made threats of violence.

Lewis Kellock appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing by video-link (Pic: Submitted)

Depute fiscal Matthew Knapp said Kellock was acting aggressively in the waiting room area and was spoken to by a member of staff. He reacted by shouting and swearing, saying, “Youse are all against me”.

He then began pointing at a man who was waiting for a bus, challenging him to fight. The 35-year-old man tried to walk away but Kellock punched him to the head and body.

Kellock followed the man outside and punched him again. The victim fell to his knees as Kellock continued to swing blows at him. The man’s nose was bleeding and Kellock was making threats to kill him. The victim was punched again and fell back, striking his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man swiped at Kellock’s legs trying to defend himself. Kellock then said, “I’m going to get people to come after you.”

Police were called and when officers arrived Kellock was still “shouting and pointing into the face” of the victim.

Defence solicitor Carla Boylan said her client has “no recollection of the incident because of his misuse of illicit substances at the time.”

Sheriff Susan Duff told Kellock, “You committed an unprovoked attack on a complete stranger” and jailed him for 29 weeks.