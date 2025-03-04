Jail for man who lit petrol bomb during street disturbance in Kirkcaldy

A man who lit a petrol bomb during a street disturbance in Kirkcaldy has been jailed.

Leo Stewart was also armed with bricks, stones and knives. Windows were smashed, a house had ‘grass’ spray painted on it and knives, a baseball bat and a machete were all recovered by police.

The disturbance appears to have lasted several hours between groups in two houses in Cairns Street East.

Stewart, 29, formerly of Melrose Gardens, Kirkcaldy, is currently in prison. He appeared by video-link for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. The incidents took place on June 30 at two properties in Cairns Street East. Stewart admitted that whilst acting with others, he attended there in possession of weapons, including bricks, stones and knives, shouted, swore, threw bricks, broke windows, made threats of violence, ignited a petrol bomb and engaged in a fight.

Leo Stewart appeared Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said a female resident in the street was in her home and “heard shouting and fighting all afternoon coming from two houses - the shouting going back and forth between the properties.

“At about 5.45pm the witness saw that the front door of one of the houses had been spray-painted with the words “grass”, “David”, and “police informant”.

“She then heard a female voice shouting and a few minutes later she looked out of her window to see “a large group of around six to ten males and females, including the accused, who all had weapons, including bricks, metal poles and wooden poles.”

The witness then saw “a plume of black smoke after a petrol bomb had been ignited”.

She heard someone shout “police” and everyone began to run away. The woman called the police as did two other people, concerned at what was going on in the street. These callers said they had seen Stewart and others at the scene with knives and poles. They also heard threats of violence and windows being smashed.

Officers arrived to see “a large crowd of people gathered in the street, predominantly around one property. The court was told no-one at that time would engage with police, but a number of weapons were recovered from two garden areas, including two glass bottles with petrol-soaked rags within, knives, a baseball bat and a machete.

Stewart’s DNA was found on one of the petrol bombs. He had been given early release and was on licence when he committed the offence. Sheriff James Williamson jailed Stewart for 31 months.