Jail for man who started fire in Burntisland flats and attacked neighbour

A man started a fire in his home in a block of flats then assaulted a neighbour.

Ryan Henry, 30, of Somerville Street, Burntisland, currently a prisoner, was given extra jail time when he appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on June 13, he wilfully set fire to a pile of clothing and rags in his kitchen, whereby it took hold and had the potential to spread to other homes. He assaulted a man by repeatedly kicking him on the body. Henry also earlier made a false emergency call in breach of bail conditions.

Depute fiscal Douglas Thomson said Henry called 999 and said he was “going to slit his throat”. He also claimed he had tried to take his own life by putting his head in his gas oven. When officers arrived, they spoke to him, and spotted that he had an electric oven not a gas one.

Ryan Henry appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

There were no signs of a fire at that time but later a neighbour saw Henry causing a commotion by kicking at doors before going into his flat. She kept watch on him through a window and saw a large burst of flames appear in Henry’s kitchen.

Another neighbour went to see what was happening as Henry came running out of his flat saying he had started a fire.

When this neighbour asked why he had done so, Henry became aggressive, and kicked him.

Defence solicitor David Bell said, “He lives alone and has been depressed for many years. He has self-medicated with alcohol and he was feeling suicidal at the time. He was living an isolated life, drinking alcohol to excess and has a hazy recollection of events.”

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed Henry for 597 days to run consecutively to his current term.

Henry was jailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last month for assaulting a security worker at a Rosyth housing complex.