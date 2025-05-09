Jail for serial offender who stole at knifepoint from Kirkcaldy shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial offender who stole from a Kirkcaldy shop at knifepoint has been jailed.

William Vanbeck, 46, currently a prisoner, appeared by video-link for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on September 5 last year at Malka’s convenience store, Birnam Road, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted a man working there by presenting a knife at him and robbing him of a bottle of alcohol. He also admitted being unlawfully in possession of a weapon.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Vanbeck, “You have a lengthy record with numerous custodial sentences and have repeatedly used a knife.”

She jailed him for two years followed by a year-long supervised release order.

The sentence was backdated to September 6 when he was remanded in custody.