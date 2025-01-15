Man, 27, jailed for child porn offences after police seize phone and laptop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kirkcaldy man, previously jailed for breaking into a woman’s home and stealing her underwear, has been sent to prison for downloading and distributing child porn.

Kieran Watson, of Bethelfield Place, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The 27-year old previously admitted that between December 29, 2022 and January 4 this year, he downloaded indecent images of children. He also admitted that between May 28 and June 4 last year, he distributed or showed indecent images of children.

The court was told many of the images and videos were in category ‘A’, the highest grading of content.

The court was told a search warrant was executed at Watson’s home and devices were seized. A mobile phone contained 716 illegal files with the “vast majority” featuring children aged “between infants and 14 years of age”.

There were 281 videos with a total running time of seven hours and 49 minutes. There were 185 videos in category ‘A’ on this device. There was also a laptop seized with 30 illegal files, mainly in category ‘A’.

Watson also distributed material using the KIK application and his Gmail account. This content included children as young as four-years-old.

Sheriff John MacRitchie noted that in the social work report that Watson blamed his local community for isolating him after his previous offending. He also blamed the social work department for “putting ideas in his head” when he took part in their course for sex offenders.

Sheriff MacRitchie jailed Watson for 18 months and put him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

In September 2018, Watson was also jailed for 18 months. That was for using a ladder to break into a woman’s home in Kirkcaldy, entering her bedroom when she was elsewhere in the house and stealing her underwear.