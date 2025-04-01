Man jailed for ‘cut your head off’ threats after fall-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man made threats to kill a former friend after they had fallen out over money owed.

Wayne Dickson, 44, a prisoner Perth, appeared by video-link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He admitted that on August 31 last year in a phone call and voicemail he threatened to kill the man. Then on September 21, he repeatedly threatened the man and a female with violence in Park Road, Kirkcaldy. He also breached his bail conditions.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said that Dickson threatened to cut the man’s head off in a phone call and then repeated the threat in a voice-mail.

Wayne Dickson was sentenced by video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

He had been released on bail but breached the conditions when he approached the man in Park Road and made more threats. This time he said, “I’m going to gouge your eyes out”.

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said his client’s last jail sentence was in 2018.

Last year, his stability was disrupted after his partner had died and then he fell out with a neighbour which led to him being banned from living in his home. He had stayed for a time with the man involved in this offence but they had fallen out over money.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Dickson for a year backdated to September 23 when he was remanded in custody.