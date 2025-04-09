Man left unconscious after assault at takeaway shop - court sentences attacker

A man was punched, knocked unconscious and severely injured at a Fife take-away food shop.

The attacker was 24-year-old Jaymis Vallery, of Rowan Crescent, Methil, who appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Vallery previously admitted that on August 12, 2023 at the Istanbul Takeaway, Methilhaven Road, Methil, he acted in an aggressive and confrontational manner and shouted towards a man there. He then assaulted another man by punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, rendering him unconscious, all to his severe injury.