Man squared up to A&E staff and threatened people waiting to be seen

A man threatened staff and patients at Victoria Hospital’s accident and emergency department after faking a seizure.

Kelvin Boyle also made numerous threats to members of the public waiting to be seen.

Boyle, 38, of Prospect Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing. He admitted that on March 23 at the Vic he acted aggressively, repeatedly shouted and swore, repeatedly made offensive remarks and threats of violence.

Depute fiscal Isma Mukhtar said Boyle had been taken to A&E and was in a side room awaiting triage, but left to go to a nearby shop to buy food and alcohol.

The incident happened at Victoria Hospital's accident and emergency department (Pic: Scott Louden)

The court was told he appeared to be drunk when he returned asking for treatment for mental health issues. He was told he would have to be sober before he could be assessed. Boyle then began to roll about on the floor feigning a seizure and was told by staff to get back up.

He refused to do so and became aggressive. “He squared up to one of the medical professionals, getting right up into his face,” added the depute.

He shouted and screamed with 25 people in the waiting area, and patients had to be diverted to other parts of the hospital to keep them away from Boyle.

“He was making numerous threats to members of the public, waiting to be seen, saying he was going to harm them,” said the depute. Police were called and when officers arrived, Boyle was still shouting and screaming.

Sheriff Paul Ralph told Boyle, “Normally people would go to jail for this.”

He imposed a community payback order with 120 hours of unpaid work.