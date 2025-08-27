Man who broke into family home in Glenrothes had over 60 previous convictions

A serial offender, who broke into a house in Glenrothes while a family slept, has been given more jail time.

Drug addict Scott Paterson has over 60 previous convictions for similar offending.

Paterson, 39, recently of East Kilbride, had been living in Kirkcaldy at the time of the break-in. He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from prison, having already been jailed for other matters.

He has been addicted to heroin then crack cocaine for many years, his solicitor told the court. Paterson admitted that on August 10 last year he broke into a house in Lyle Crescent, Glenrothes and stole cash, a laptop, headphones and tobacco. Depute fiscal Douglas Thomson said the victim had finished working on his computer and gone to bed. His wife and child were already sleeping.

Scott Paterson appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)

At 2.49am police officers were dealing with another matter in the area and were told by a member of the public that a nearby door to a house was lying open. They went there and the victim told them a lap-top, headphones, money and other items had been stolen.

At 3.27am police received another call, this time about a man lying unconscious in the street in the area. This turned out to be Paterson, who was intoxicated, aggressive and volatile when officers spoke to him.

Defence solicitor Adam Scott said, “He has no real recollection of events. He told me, ‘I was out of control on drugs. He has had serious issues with drugs all his adult life and this would have been to fund his habit.”

Sheriff Susan Duff observed that Paterson has 62 previous convictions for analogous crimes as well as additional non-analogous offences. She jailed him for 16 months to run consecutively to his current term.