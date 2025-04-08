Sheriff Williamson described Rowan’s actions as “frankly outrageous”. (Pic: Scott Louden)

A 26-year-old man, who had sex with a 14-year-old girl, torched her family’s cars as community tensions rose in Kirkcaldy.

Ryan Rowan, now 28, of Station Road, Cardenden, was jailed when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from prison for sentencing.

He previously admitted that on various occasions between June 1 and August 31 2023 at various locations in Kirkcaldy, at Shell Bay Caravan Park, Elie and elsewhere, he had sexual intercourse with a girl then aged 14.

On September 9 that year, at an address in Kirkcaldy, he poured petrol over two cars, the front wall and pathway of a house, whilst acting with others and attempted to set fire to the cars and the property.

On September 10 that year, at a different address in the town, whilst acting with others, he set fire to a car whereby it took hold and the vehicle was destroyed.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith told the court that the girl’s parents became concerned about her relationship with Rowan. A meeting was organised between parties but the relationship continued with the girl absconding from home for a time to be with him. There was a backlash and Rowan’s mum’s car was targeted in a fire attack. He responded by torching cars belonging to the girl’s relatives.

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said, “At first, he believed she was 17 but once he found she was 14 the relationship continued. Her family members weren’t happy about this and tensions rose in the community leading to his mum’s car being set on fire.”

At a previous hearing, Sheriff James Williamson asked, “What was going on in his mind?” Mr McGuire said, “He was not coping well with his mental health.” He added that Rowan had taken himself out of the area and spent some time living in Guernsey.

The sheriff asked again, “Why did he continue when the girl’s age became known?” The solicitor replied, “By then there was an emotional bond.”

Sheriff Williamson described Rowan’s actions as “frankly outrageous”.

At sentencing today, the sheriff said, “The important thing here is that the relationship continued when he was well aware of her age. The shifting of the blame on to her in the social work report is unacceptable. She was 14, he was an adult.”

Sheriff Williamson jailed Rowan for 27 months and put him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.