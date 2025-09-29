Man who was violent to partner sent back to jail after ignoring court order

Thomas Scrymgeour was sentenced via video link at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

A man who subjected his partner to violence over a six-month period in Kirkcaldy, has been sent back to jail.

Thomas Scrymgeour had been placed on a supervised release order but completely ignored it when he came out of prison. As a result, the 45-year old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video-link from custody and admitted breaching the order. The original offence took place between December 12, 2023 and June 13 last year, at Winifred Crescent, Kirk Wynd, Boot’s in the High Street and the Victoria Hospital, all Kirkcaldy.

Scrymgeour admitted that he engaged in an abusive course of behaviour towards his former partner. He assaulted her, seized her by the clothing at her neck, seized her by the throat, seized her by the hair and pulled it,

He made derogatory remarks to her, seized her by the body, pinned her to a wall, spat at her and pushed his head forcefully against her head. He self-harmed in her presence, threatened to kill himself, sent her unwanted text messages and pushed her on the body causing her to fall against a car, all to her injury.

In May, Scrymgeour was jailed for 491 days backdated to June last year with a one-year supervised release order. Sheriff Susan Duff said, “On one view he never complied with the order at all.”

She imposed a new jail sentence of 309 days.