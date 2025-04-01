Man’s ‘slit your throat’ threat in Fife court disturbance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 26-year-old man, who assaulted police officers and threatened to slit a woman’s throat during a disturbance in Dunfermline Sheriff Court, has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hunter, 26, currently a prisoner at Perth, also struck a police officer with scissors in a separate incident. He appeared by video-link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously admitted that on May 7 last year at Dunfermline Sheriff Court he threatened a woman with violence, challenged her to fight, shouted, swore, repeatedly made threats of violence to police officers, attempted to headbutt a wall and threatened to bring a knife to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also assaulted a police officer by kicking him to his injury. He then assaulted a second officer by kicking him on the head to his injury.

Peter Hunter appeared by video-link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

On June 4 at Letham Terrace, Leven, he threw a pair of scissors which struck a police officer on the body.

Depute fiscal Sarah Smith said Hunter was sitting in the JP court with a hat on and was unhappy when told to remove it. Later, he refused to get to his feet when the JP left the court and was told he should do so by a police officer.

When a female also told him to stand up to avoid getting into trouble, he told her, “I’ll slit your throat”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer in the courtroom went to speak to colleagues and when they returned together Hunter stood up and said, “I’ve had enough of this and got up to leave. He said to the woman, “If you want to come outside and fight me then come outside”.

He went into the court’s reception area where he was “shouting incoherently”. He was arrested for breach of the peace and began “screaming and tensing his arms” added the depute.

He was taken to the floor by police and began lashing out, refusing to be handcuffed.

When brought to his feet, he kicked out violently at an officer and tried to headbutt a wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leg restraints were applied and as this was being carried out, he kicked another officer to the face, causing his nose to bleed.

He refused to walk to the police vehicle and had to be carried there as he shouted, “Next time I come to court I’m going to bring a knife”.

On June 4 officers went to his home in Leven to execute a warrant for his arrest. He ran upstairs shouting, “No way do I have a warrant.”

He picked up a pair of scissors and a steak knife saying to officers, “Come on then, get me”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then threw the scissors, striking an officer on the arm causing a cut.

The court was told Hunter suffered a traumatic childhood when he was neglected and also locked in a room for long periods, which has affected his attitude to authority figures into his adulthood. Sheriff James Williamson jailed Hunter for 26 months backdated to June 5 last year when he was remanded in custody. Hunter will be subject to a supervised release order for a year when he comes out of jail.