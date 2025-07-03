Mums’ baby shower bust-up leads to assault charge and fine

A clash between two mums at a baby shower ended with one of them having a clump of hair yanked from her head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault was carried out by the niece of darts legend Jocky Wilson, as feuding families turned the pre-birth celebrations into chaos. Sarah Wilson, 45, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court this week.

The party took place before Wilson’s daughter Chantelle gave birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trial, Wilson, of Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy, admitted that on May 18 last year at Lochore Miners’ Welfare Institute, she assaulted a woman by seizing her by the hair. Her daughter Chardonnay, 20, was found guilty of assaulting the 61-year-old gran of the other family.

She for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

The trial heard there was growing hostility between the relatives of the happy couple throughout what should have been a fun family get-together.

Light-hearted games such as ‘Baby Bingo’ were ruined by offensive comments fired back and forward across the hall and the bad feeling escalated to violence outside.

Sarah Wilson’s solicitor Stephen Morrison said, “This was a baby shower celebration that turned sour for one reason or another. She absolutely regrets the incident and she hadn’t been drinking that day. There’s no reason to believe there will be a repetition of this behaviour as she’s not likely to put herself into another family situation like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor said his client suffers from physical and mental health issues, and was unfit to do unpaid work.

Sheriff Susan Duff recalled that Wilson had only submitted her guilty plea after the other mum had given evidence.

“Her evidence was that she was left with a bald section on her head as a chunk of hair had been pulled out,” added the sheriff.

The sheriff ordered £500 compensation to be paid to the victim and told Mr Morrison that Wilson would have to return to court to make sure the money had been paid, adding, “Your client’s face said an awful lot about what she thought of the sentence.” Wilson will be back in court on November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chardonnay Wilson, also of Hendry Crescent, was previously found guilty of a charge that she assaulted the gran by attempting to seize her essential nasogastric feeding tube.

In her evidence, she told the court the event was a baby shower for her sister Chantelle, ahead of the birth of her daughter a fortnight later. She said the two families were sitting at different tables and “at first it was fine”.

However, bad feeling began to escalate after a game called ‘Would Mummy Rather’.

She explained that there was a question, “would mummy rather put a bottle on for the baby or open a bottle of wine.” She said someone from the dad-to-be’s family shouted out that the new mum would open a bottle of wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chantelle got upset and everything started to escalate from there,” she said. She described how her mum and the other mother were “arguing back and forward”.

“My mum told her they could speak any other day but not to spoil the occasion,” she added.

The court was told there was more arguing during a game of ‘Baby Bingo’ and allegations about various sexual comments being heard. Chardonnay Wilson said she had also written a good wishes message in the baby book and someone had ripped it out.

Although found guilty, Sheriff Duff granted her an absolute discharge as a conviction would have ended her career as a carer for elderly and vulnerable people.