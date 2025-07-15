Second drug driving offence as driver crashes into parked cars

A driver under the influence of drugs crashed into parked vehicles in the early hours of the morning.

It was the second time in quick succession that James Jack had been caught driving while affected.

Jack, of Woodend Park, Auchterderran, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on January 25 in Woodend Park, he drove while over the limit for cannabis. His reading was 11 microgrammes of THC per litre of blood, the limit being two microgrammes.

James Jack appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

The court was told at 2.30am a resident in the area heard a loud bang outside his house. Jack had then knocked on the man’s door to say he had crashed into numerous cars in the street. When police, they could smell cannabis from his car.

Defence solicitor David McLaughlin said it was his client’s second offence of this nature, the previous one being in October.

“He knows custody will be considered today,” he added. “The first vehicle struck was shunted into another, which wasn’t damaged.

“He doesn’t make any excuses and he has had a difficulty with cannabis consumption. To his credit, not everybody would have reported it themselves as he did.”

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a six-month restriction of liberty order and a four-year driving ban.