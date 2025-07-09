Serial offender acting suspiciously at Kirkcaldy pharmacy had knife

A serial offender, who had a lock-knife at a Kirkcaldy pharmacy, has been jailed for just under a year.

Grant Pithie committed the offence at the Boots store in the High Street, less than a month after he had been given early release from prison.

Pithie, 44, a prisoner at Perth, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link.

He admitted that on June 5 at High Street, Kirkcaldy, in a public place, he was unlawfully in possession of a lock-knife.

Depute fiscal Lee Corr said the incident took place just after 3:00pm when police were called by a worker at Boots saying a man was refusing to leave the store. When officers arrived, they found Pithie standing at the door and they were told he had been acting suspiciously inside the store. When he was searched, he was found to have a lock-knife in his pocket.

Pithie had just been released from prison on May 13 and had been given a scatter-flat in Kirkcaldy. The court heard Pithie has two previous offences for the same crime.

Sheriff Simon Collins said, “Given that, he could be characterised as a shoplifter who carries a knife.”

Defence solicitor Martin McGuire said, “He tells me he had chest pains and that’s why he had gone to the pharmacy. He had been cutting carpet and boxes when moving in and had the knife in his pocket.”

Sheriff Collins sent Pithie back to prison to serve 141 days of his previous sentence to be followed by another seven months for this latest offence.