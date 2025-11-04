Sex offender abducted 13-year Fife girl in terrifying ordeal and then staged two-hour siege

James Haggerty appeared for sentence via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)

A sex offender, who abducted a 13-year-old girl after his early release from prison, has been jailed again.

The young girl was rescued from the home of James Haggerty by her family members who forced their way into the property. Haggerty had locked the girl in his house in Glenrothes and physically assaulted her in a terrifying ordeal. He appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week via a video-link from prison and was jailed for two years.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick imposed an extended sentence with two years of custody followed by a year’s supervision.

He admitted that being subject to a sexual offences prevention order imposed on December 23, 2020, he breached it on March 6 at Julian Road, Glenrothes when he had unsupervised contact with a 13-year-old girl. He abducted the girl, locked a door, refused to allow her to leave despite her asking him repeatedly. He physically prevented her from accessing the door, detained her against her will, assaulted her and repeatedly pushed her to the ground to her injury.

He also admitted that on March 7 at The Henge, Glenrothes, he shouted, swore, threatened officers with violence, threw household items at officers, damaged windows and items in the property, presented knives and a hammer at officers and threw knives.

Haggerty has previously been jailed for breaching the order and had just been released from prison on February 20.

On March 6, the 13-year-old girl willingly went to Haggerty’s home with a 16-year-old friend. The older girl left to go to a nearby shop, saying she would only be away for a couple of minutes, depute fiscal Sarah Smith told the court.

Haggerty locked the door “which made the girl feel uncomfortable”. She repeatedly asked him to let her out, but he told her to stay with him, leading to a struggle. The girl reached for the key to open the door and Haggerty grabbed her. She shoved him and he retaliated by pushing her against a wall.

She pushed him again and Haggerty grabbed her by her clothing, pushing her to the ground in the living room. As she was getting up, he pushed her down again, injuring her back and knee when she fell. There was then a disturbance from the flats below and Haggerty pushed the girl on to a mattress on the living room floor.

The depute went on, “He hovered over her telling her, ‘if you talk, move or anything, see what happens’. He then put the duvet over her, completely covering her. She ‘felt frozen with fear’.”

At this time, the girl’s mum was trying to track her down. She was helped by a relative using a social media application which showed the girl was in the vicinity of Haggerty’s home. His history was known in the community and the girl’s mum and cousin went there, repeatedly knocking and banging on the door. Due to the commotion, a neighbour called the police. The girl’s mum and cousin then forced entry.

The woman found the young girl under the covers with Haggerty lying beside the mattress. He got up and quickly left the premises before police arrived. A search was launched, and Haggerty called the police saying he was going to jump from a bridge. He also threatened to cut his throat. He was not found at that time but at 1.30pm the next day, police received information that Haggerty was at a friend's home.

There was no answer when police went to the door but Haggerty appeared at a window threatening officers. He began headbutting and smashing windows, brandishing knives, and when firearms officers arrived, he shouted, “You’ll have to shoot me to get me out the house.”

Fire and ambulance services were also called along with a police dog handler. After two hours he gave himself up and was found to have a broken nose and cuts to his arms.