Sex offender who asked nine-year old girl for nude pics blames her parents

A Kirkcaldy sex offender, who asked a nine-year-old girl for nude photos, has blamed her parents for not keeping an eye on her online conversations. Ian Fraser, 44, claimed he was just 15-years-old, and requested naked images from her.

Fraser, of Links Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing. He admitted that on February 4 at his then home in Crossford, he communicated indecently with a young girl via Snapchat. He also admitted that between November 2 and 15, he was in possession of an indecent photograph of a child.

The court was told that a nine-year-old girl from the West Midlands area had started a conversation with Fraser on Snapchat. She said she was 13 and Fraser claimed he was 15-years-old. The conversation quickly became sexual. The girl sent a photo of her face and Fraser continued the conversation asking for more. The next day West Midlands Police began an investigation and traced the indecent messages to him.

Ian Fraser appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

A search warrant was executed at his home and an indecent video of a boy aged from 10-12 years old was found on his phone.

Defence solicitor Lucy Martin said her client was “deeply ashamed” of his actions. However, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon noted from the social work reports that Fraser had blamed the girl’s parents for not being more aware of what she was doing.

“It’s not just one comment, it’s all the way through. He is minimising and deflecting. He had been told the girl’s age and persisted.”

The sheriff told Fraser his offences were “appalling”. He added, “The problem is not the child, it’s you.”

He imposed a community payback order with two years of supervision and 200 hours of unpaid work. Fraser was also put on the sex offenders register for five years.