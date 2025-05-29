Sex worker’s ‘frightening ordeal’ with teen client who took her bag and money

Daniel McNeil appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

A sex worker had her bag taken and money stolen when she visited a teenage client in Methil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The distressed victim ran out into the street and went to the door of a stranger for assistance.

Daniel McNeil, now 20, of Castle Crescent, Kennoway, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court this week. He admitted that on November 6, 2023 at Memorial Road, Methil, he removed a bag from a woman and stole a quantity of money from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor David McLaughlin said his client felt “shame and disgust” over his actions, which occurred when he was at low point.

He went on, “He had lost his job and lost his partner at that time. He found solace in drink and drugs. He contacted a sex worker and his decisions only got worse after that.”

He said McNeil was now in employment and has a new partner.

Sheriff Susan Duff told McNeil, “You’re right to feel ashamed.”

She added it had been a “very frightening ordeal” for the woman, who ran from the house in an “extremely distressed” state. She then went to the house of a complete stranger for help.

McNeil was put on a community payback order with 180 hours of unpaid work and six months of supervision. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim.