Violent abuser told woman to cover up injuries after attack

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face by her violent partner who then told her to cover up the injuries.

The culprit was 24-year-old Kieran Inglis, who has now been sentenced to 50 hours of unpaid work at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

Inglis, of Kirkland Walk, Methil, admitted that between December 5-12 at Castlandhill Road, Rosyth and elsewhere, he engaged in abusive behaviour. He threw her mobile phone at a wall causing it to break, repeatedly punched her to the face causing her to fall to the floor, instructed her to hide her injuries.

Kieran Inglis appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

He refused her use of his phone to contact her family after damaging hers and transferred £50 from her bank account to his.

The court was told previously that the woman had woken up Inglis during the night because she had been sick.He got up and went the living room where an argument started about him smoking there. He threw her mobile phone at a wall, breaking it and she asked him to leave.

He reacted by punching her to the cheek, causing her to fall. She was then struck by more blows. When he left, she took photos of the bruising and swelling to her face.

He later returned and asked her to cover up the injuries. However, her mum later asked what had happened. Inglis said to the victim, “I think your mum’s on to me.”

He had been put on a structured deferred sentence and returned to court having completed it. Sheriff Krista Johnston noted Inglis had no previous convictions but commented, “This was a very unpleasant incident.”

She imposed a community payback order with 50 hours of unpaid work and he has also been put on a two-year non-harassment order.